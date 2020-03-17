Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $668.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

