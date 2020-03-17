BidaskClub Upgrades Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Sell

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

