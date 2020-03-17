Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

