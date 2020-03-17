Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $261.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.41.
Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.
