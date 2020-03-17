Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $261.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 411,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 715,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

