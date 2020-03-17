Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $261.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 411,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 715,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
Analysts Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Imv Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Imv Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share
Homology Medicines Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Homology Medicines Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades First Financial Bankshares to Sell
BidaskClub Upgrades First Financial Bankshares to Sell
Fastenal Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub
Fastenal Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub
Daily Journal Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
Daily Journal Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report