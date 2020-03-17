Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

ASTE opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $650.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 612,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

