Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $875.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $782,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,160.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,918. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

