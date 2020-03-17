Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPS. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

APPS stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $413.76 million, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Mohan S. Gyani bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,535.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,130.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $422,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

