Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Middleby were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Middleby by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 545 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,953.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,115 shares of company stock worth $197,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

