Credit Suisse AG Sells 570,393 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,393 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Tata Motors worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tata Motors by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 55.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $870,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.