Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Entegris were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 93.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 795,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Entegris by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

