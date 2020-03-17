Credit Suisse AG Sells 371,568 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371,568 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

CMC opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

