Credit Suisse AG Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 161,529 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

NYSE RL opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

