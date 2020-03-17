Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 170.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598,240 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

