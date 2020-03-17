Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,312 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Stag Industrial worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STAG opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

