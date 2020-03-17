Credit Suisse AG Sells 780,837 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,837 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE STAY opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.