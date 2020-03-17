Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $8.95. Teck Resources shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 2,293,804 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,124,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $105,890,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,975,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,409,000 after buying an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,160,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

