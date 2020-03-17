Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $8.95. Teck Resources shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 2,293,804 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,124,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $105,890,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,975,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,409,000 after buying an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,160,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

