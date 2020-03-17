Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 52,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAB opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

