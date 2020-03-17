National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.26

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$45.26 and last traded at C$45.75, with a volume of 3297302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NA shares. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.80 per share, with a total value of C$568,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,530,916.80. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,126.46. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,616,370.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

