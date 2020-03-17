PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Robert A. Stine Purchases 9,200 Shares of Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACW stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $40.60.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.