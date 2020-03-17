Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Acquires $104,260.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Middleby Corp Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG
Middleby Corp Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Sells 570,393 Shares of Tata Motors Limited
Credit Suisse AG Sells 570,393 Shares of Tata Motors Limited
Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in ArQule, Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in ArQule, Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Has $9.37 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp.
Credit Suisse AG Has $9.37 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp.
Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Entegris Inc
Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Entegris Inc
Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc
Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report