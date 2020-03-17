Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Acquires $104,260.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.