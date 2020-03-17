Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.22 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 226,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.