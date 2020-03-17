RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of RBB Bancorp worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $252.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

