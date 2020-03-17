Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 44,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

