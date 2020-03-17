Credit Suisse AG Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.54% of Hostess Brands worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,941,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,191,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,418 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,941 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 807,348 shares of company stock worth $11,503,779. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.