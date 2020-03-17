Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,426 shares of company stock valued at $90,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

