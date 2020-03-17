Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $181.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average of $224.08. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.