Credit Suisse AG Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 223,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.41% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after acquiring an additional 715,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 372,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 791,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 341,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 360,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 110,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08.

