Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 172,372 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of Legg Mason worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter worth $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter worth $934,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 33.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

LM stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 1,681,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

