Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 2,469.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,728,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insulet by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.