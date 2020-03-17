Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

