VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of VEON worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

VEON opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.56. VEON Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. VEON’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

