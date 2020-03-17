Credit Suisse AG Sells 151,351 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,351 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.45% of National Beverage worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

