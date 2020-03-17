Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Globant by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 228,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 157,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $12,384,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $4,251,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $4,134,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.84.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.70.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.