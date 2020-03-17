Credit Suisse AG Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

