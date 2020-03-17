Credit Suisse AG Acquires 208,528 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 274.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Methanex worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 82,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 574,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

