Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 758,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,438 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after buying an additional 392,866 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 214,638 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,553.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

