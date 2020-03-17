Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,284 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,292,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 761,387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,620,000 after acquiring an additional 653,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 586.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 594,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,431,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after acquiring an additional 499,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

