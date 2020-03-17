Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 1,231.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475,554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

XOG opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

