Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

