Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 49,463 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,463 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after acquiring an additional 248,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,338 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

