Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

