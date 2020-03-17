Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.