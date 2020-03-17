Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $341,784,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $227,489,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

