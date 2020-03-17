Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

