Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after purchasing an additional 910,449 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after purchasing an additional 204,012 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,563,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $79.10 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,145 shares of company stock worth $13,245,355. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

