Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $112.40 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.71.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.