Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,179 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,223,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,349,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 214,638 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 881,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 750,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 146,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

TWO opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,084.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

