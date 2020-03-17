Advisor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period.

NIE stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

