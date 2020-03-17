Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 835.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 108.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5,107.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

