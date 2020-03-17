Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $25.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price cut by Cowen from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 476,121 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 443,291 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $19,041,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $10,743,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $13,231,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.